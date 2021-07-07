Five injured in 7-vehicle pileup in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Five people were injured Tuesday in a possibly DUI- related seven-vehicle pileup on a South Bay thoroughfare.

The wreck occurred at about 11 a.m. on East H Street, near Paseo Del Rey in Chula Vista, police said.

Officers arrived to find a 55-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man trapped in their crumpled vehicles, the latter of which had toppled onto its side and caught fire, Officer E. Christopher said.

Emergency crews rescued those two victims and took them to a hospital along with three other people who had been in other vehicles involved in the wreck. Some of the patients' injuries -- including internal trauma and broken bones -- were serious, but none appeared to be life-threatening, according to police.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, though intoxication on the part of at least one driver was "believed to be a factor," Christopher said.

The accident forced closures of traffic lanes in the area until shortly before 3 p.m., according to Lt. Gino Grippo of the Chula Vista Police Department.