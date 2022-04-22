Fire engulfs car off I-805, spreads to nearby brush

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire that fully engulfed a car off Interstate 805 in the National City area early Friday morning spread to some nearby brush, prompting a quick response from emergency crews.

At around 3:15 a.m., California Highway Patrol and fire crews were dispatched to northbound I-805 near Plaza Boulevard regarding a vehicle on fire off the freeway.

ABC 10News was there as the car exploded several times. The flames completely destroyed the car and then began to char some nearby vegetation.

Fortunately, crews arrived to put out the fire before it spread further.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the vehicle fire is under investigation.