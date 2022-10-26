Inside look at the Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Tucked away inside of the Chula Vista Public Library on F Street, is the Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit. It walks the public through the unique stories that make up a big part of the local Filipino culture.

Judy Patacsil, the co-chair of the Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit says, “The connections and their contributions being told in this way is so very important where we highlight the contributions our community in a way that we can be very proud is so very important.”

Patacsil says this exhibit has been a long time in the making, having been born and raised in the South Bay. She knows the role the Filipino Community has played in San Diego through the years.

A lot of those details and stories are detailed in the book she wrote called “Filipinos in San Diego,” which is where the idea for this exhibit started.

Years later this dream has become a reality, just in time for Filipino American History Month.

Patacsil adds, “Filipinos in the military is definitely an important case because we probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't our participation in the military.”

Each large case represents key elements of the Filipino culture showcasing the historical and cultural perspectives.

Patacsil says, “Most Filipinos that are here are catholic it's not the only religions but because of the Spanish colonization Catholicism is very strong in the Filipino culture.”

An exhibit that’s drawing in the younger generation. As students from High Teach Middle Mesa toured the exhibit Wednesday morning.

Student Jerome Zanzucchi says, “To learn about new ethnicities and cultures seeing all of these things really opened my eyes.”

Astrid Hofmann, another student says, “The coolest part is how they were able to find so many relics of the history.”

And for others it takes on a personal meaning, as Tenzin Madrid Kuhl got a closer look at his heritage.

He adds, “I think it's really cool because I learned about my history and it's nice to know about where I came from. “

The exhibit will be on display until December of 2023.