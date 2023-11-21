Feeding San Diego provides Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In preparation for the upcoming holiday, Feeding San Diego distributed Thanksgiving meals to nearly 2,000 families Tuesday at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the drive-through food distribution provided households with a frozen turkey, fresh produce and a holiday food box featuring Thanksgiving staples, like mashed potatoes and stuffing. The event was made possible by Feeding San Diego's partnership with the Albertsons Companies Foundation in an effort to address food insecurity among San Diego families.

“We are incredibly grateful to be able to provide this food ahead of the holiday. What an appropriate way to celebrate this uniquely American holiday — Thanksgiving — than to give food to neighbors in need," said Bob Kamensky, interim CEO of Feeding San Diego.

The event saw a large turnout of recipients and volunteers, including Chula Vista mayor John McCann, to interact with people receiving the food.

Registration for the event was open to the public and reached capacity in less than 48 hours following its announcement.