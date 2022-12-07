FBI raids Otay Mesa apartment, detains 3 individuals

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The FBI raided an apartment in Otay Mesa Wednesday, serving a search warrant and appearing to take three people into custody, but no information on the operation was immediately released.

The raid occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a second-story apartment in the 5600 block of Surfrider Way.

Video from OnScene TV showed a heavily armed law enforcement presence outside the apartment, including an armored vehicle, with residents of the unit being ordered to come out of the unit so the FBI could execute a search warrant.

Three people were later seen being escorted out of the building in handcuffs.

There was no immediate comment from the FBI on the nature of the investigation.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.