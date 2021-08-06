Families can now visit Escaya Park in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Chula Vista opened a 7 1/2-acre neighborhood park Thursday in the Otay Ranch Village 3 development.

Escaya Park, located at 1075 Camino Prado, is spread out across a large sloped area that provides views to the southwest. The split-level park features multi-use turf and group picnic areas with built-in barbecue grills, a basketball court that also is striped for two pickleball courts, children's play areas for ages 2-5 and another for ages 5-12, outdoor amphitheater space, an overlook picnic area and bounce house set-up space, as well as wide sidewalks and pathways.

Other amenities include restrooms, trash receptacles and hot ash containers. The park design team was led by landscape architects Nick De Lorenzo and Michael Spohr, park developer was HomeFed Corporation and the contractor was Brightview Landscape Development. Project manager from the city was Landscape Architect Mark Caro.

With the opening of Escaya Park, Chula Vista now operates and maintains 64 parks.