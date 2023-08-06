'Everybody is numb': Family identifies 27-year-old San Diegan killed in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A local family has identified a man killed in Tijuana as 27-year-old Dario Baeza from Chula Vista.

According to family members, who wished to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, Baeza was visiting a relative in Lomas Taurinas, a small neighborhood just south of the US-Mexico border, when he was shot multiple times last Thursday.

“He was brutally shot…by stray bullets. We don’t know yet what happened,” said one family member.

According to Televisa, a news gathering partner of ABC 10News, Baeza was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"Everybody is numb. We can't believe that this happened,” said the family member.

The family says Baeza was a graduate of Southwest High School who worked in construction and had dreams to earn an engineering degree.

ABC 10News has reached out to the Mexican consulate, the San Diego Police Department and the FBI for the latest on the investigation into Baeza’s death and, at the time of this publication, is still waiting to hear back.

Baeza’s family has started a GoFundMe to help cover medical and funeral expenses. You can donate HERE.

