El Cajon man arrested for burglary

EL CAJON (CNS) - An El Cajon man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of burglary.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, officers from the El Cajon Police Department responded to reports of domestic violence in the 300 block of East Madison Avenue. The victim said she fled her apartment after her ex-boyfriend broke a window and forced his way in, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Officers identified the suspect as Roman Estrada, 41. He was still inside the apartment when police arrived, according to the department.

Records showed Estrada was on federal probation for weapons violations and had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Officers attempted to de- escalate the situation by negotiating with Estrada, however, he would not respond to calls or verbal announcements.

"El Cajon Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team and the SWAT team responded to the location and were successful in negotiating a peaceful surrender," according to a statement from El Cajon police. "Estrada was booked into San Diego County Jail for various felony charges," including a felony warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580- 8477.

