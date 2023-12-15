Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Driver suspected in Chula Vista hit-and-run leads police on chase, crashes after exiting freeway

chula_vista_pursuit_crash2_121523.jpg
KGTV
chula_vista_pursuit_crash2_121523.jpg
chula_vista_pursuit_crash1_121523.jpg
Posted at 6:37 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 09:37:36-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man suspected in a Chula Vista hit-and-run incident was arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Chula Vista Police spotted a pickup truck that was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run collision at a traffic light at H Street near Interstate 5.

However, the driver refused to pull over for officers and sped south on I-5, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

After exiting on Palm Avenue, the truck crashed into an embankment -- adding to the damage it had sustained in the hit-and-run, police said.

The driver got out of the trunk and ran away, leaving two passengers behind, but officers tracked him down and took him into custody.

Police told ABC 10News the driver was being evaluated for DUI.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today