Driver suspected in Chula Vista hit-and-run leads police on chase, crashes after exiting freeway

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man suspected in a Chula Vista hit-and-run incident was arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Chula Vista Police spotted a pickup truck that was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run collision at a traffic light at H Street near Interstate 5.

However, the driver refused to pull over for officers and sped south on I-5, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

After exiting on Palm Avenue, the truck crashed into an embankment -- adding to the damage it had sustained in the hit-and-run, police said.

The driver got out of the trunk and ran away, leaving two passengers behind, but officers tracked him down and took him into custody.

Police told ABC 10News the driver was being evaluated for DUI.

No injuries were immediately reported.