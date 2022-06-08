Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Driver ejected in crash off I-5 in National City, later arrested

national_city_rollover_060722.jpg
KGTV
national_city_rollover_060722.jpg
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 12:58:38-04

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver who was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash off Interstate 5 in National City was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

California Highway Patrol officials said a car traveling southbound on I-5 lost control and tumbled down an embankment near Civic Center Drive just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, was ejected onto the hillside. He was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

ABC 10News learned he was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI while at the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form