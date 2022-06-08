Driver ejected in crash off I-5 in National City, later arrested

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver who was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash off Interstate 5 in National City was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

California Highway Patrol officials said a car traveling southbound on I-5 lost control and tumbled down an embankment near Civic Center Drive just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, was ejected onto the hillside. He was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

ABC 10News learned he was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI while at the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.