Dozens of students in the South Bay spent the morning in Lakeside exploring the field of construction

Dozens of high school students in the South Bay spent the morning in Lakeside exploring the field of construction, opening the door to future career opportunities.

Being at a construction site, isn’t new for Isabella Fimpel. Her dad is an electrician.

She says, “ I go with him on side jobs. Ever since I was little, I found it interesting with all the electricity in the house. He would fix the lights.He switched our gas over to the electric.”

What was new for her today was doing the work, putting her hands to use and performing actual tasks.

Fimpel is a junior at Chula Vista Learning Community Charter High. She’s part of the Junior Achievement program, which teamed up with Work Force Connect which gives students hands-on experience, exploring jobs in the construction field.

An industry that’s in need of younger interest.

Debbie Barnum says with Work Force Connect says, “The need is great, the trade is aging out. The median age for a construction worker is 50 years old ,we need more kids into the construction trades and be aware of them. Students only know what they know and what they’re around. “

Each group saw a little bit of everything, rotating through different stations and trying out different jobs.

Fimpel says this gives students more options to look at when it comes to future careers.

She says, “it encourages girls to come and not be afraid to enter this industry.”

And it also gives Fimpel a new level of appreciation for the work her father does.

She says, “Just seeing how much my dad works every day that’s the reason why he’s tired he puts so much effort in his work I appreciatre it so much more now.”

