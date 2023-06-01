Couple sentenced in road rage shooting, stabbing

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Prosecutors say Gillio Repetto and Serenity Nieblas were both 19 when they got involved in two road rage incidents. They were charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to assault. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Repetto to eight years and Nieblas to seven.

Gillio Repetto and his girlfriend Serenity Nieblas appeared in court Wednesday for their sentencing.

"We'll submit on the agreement your honor."

Repetto pleaded guilty to the road rage incident in May of last year.

In cell phone video, you can see Repetto in a black hoodie fighting the man wearing white at a busy intersection in Otay Ranch.

"Defendant was seen by witnesses reaching for his waistband uttering the words to the effect of 'I'll kill you,'" said Allen Brown, Deputy District Attorney on the case.

Nieblas, who was pregnant at the time, ran toward the trunk of the silver car. Repetto eventually got into the passenger seat and pulled out a gun. Prosecutors say Repetto shot the other man's bicep and hand, then Nieblas drove away.

"Allegation for the use of a firearm that will be an additional three years."

Repetto was sentenced to eight years in prison, but has been behind bars for a year, so he'll serve seven more. Nieblas pleaded guilty to a different road rage incident a few months earlier in the Eastlake neighborhood. Repetto and another driver got into an argument, both got out of their cars to fight on the side of the road. Prosecutors say Nieblas then stabbed the other driver in his back.

"When the victim got home after the incident he realized he was stabbed eight to nine times," Brown said.

Nieblas was sentenced to seven years for assault, but she won't serve all seven years unless she violates probation. She has three years of probation, only the first will be in prison.