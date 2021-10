CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Coronado veteran Tom Rice will be honored at the Coronado Public Library on October 28.

The 100-year-old former Hilltop High teacher will have his portrait posted on the library ahead of Veteran’s Day and guests can read about his service and sacrifice as a World War II paratrooper.

The event is free to the public.