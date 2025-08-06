Chula Vista unveils plans for massive 'Pangaea' development on bayfront, seeks public comment

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The transformation of the Chula Vista bayfront is taking another step forward with the unveiling of more details about the massive "Pangaea" development planned for the area.

Mayor Jon McCann revealed plans for the 124-acre hotel, retail and sports entertainment district that will continue the area's ongoing redevelopment.

The ambitious project includes a 50,000-seat stadium, three hotels, a tennis center, water polo academy, two golf courses, an IMAX theatre, and 300,000 square feet of shopping space.

"We want to make sure that the community understands and has input on the project so as the project goes ahead and evolves, we make sure that we're giving the citizens the proper input and design it to make sure that we have great public access on our bayfront," McCann said.

The Port has approved entering a six-month negotiation agreement with the McGary Group, the developer for the project. During this period, the city is actively seeking community feedback.

Pangaea would represent Phase Two of the bayfront redevelopment. This spring, the new Gaylord Pacific Hotel opened, marking the completion of Phase One.

Considering Pangaea is very much in its preliminary stages, the city is seeking feedback at its upcoming council meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Follow this link for more information about that meeting and how you can make your voice heard.