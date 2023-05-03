Chula Vista teacher winner of National Teacher Day contest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A South Bay teacher who gives everything she has to help others will get a couple of nice days for herself.

On Tuesday, Maria Edholm was surprised as the winner of an award celebrating teachers from the Westin Carlsbad Resort.

Edholm is a special education teacher at Hawking STEAM Charter School in Chula Vista. She’s also a military wife taking care of her daughter while her husband is deployed. He’s the one who nominated her.

“It means a lot. It means I’m appreciated by my students, by my family,” she said. “A lot of hard work goes in every single day, and it feels really good to be appreciated.”

Edholm will receive two nights at the Westin, dinner, and spa treatments.

