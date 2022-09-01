Chula Vista skateboarder seriously injured in hit-and-run

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A skateboarder was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on E Street in Chula Vista, police said.

The man riding a skateboard was hit by a white Mercedes at around 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Witnesses say the driver was going about 35 to 40mph, sending the victim's body up and over the roof of the car.

The white Mercedes then sped off eastbound on E Street, witnesses said. A Mercedes emblem from the grill of the car was found at the scene next to the victim's body.

Police confirmed the skateboarder was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, but had no update on his condition. Traffic investigations were handling the investigation.



