Chula Vista short-term rental rules take effect

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – New rules for short-term rentals that are meant to crack down on large gatherings took effect in the city of Chula Vista Tuesday.

The Chula Vista City Council recently passed an ordinance that required a two-night minimum for residents who rent out their entire home.

Additionally, the ordinance also sets a maximum occupancy to 10 people per rental, and only Chula Vista residents can operate a short-term rental within city limits.

Penalties with be levied against those who violate the rules, including fines from $100 to $2,000 for renters who violate the city’s noise ordinance.

Detailed information on the ordinance can be found at https://www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/development-services/short-term-rentals.