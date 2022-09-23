Watch Now
Chula Vista robbery ends in East County standoff, 2 suspects arrested

Posted at 8:26 AM, Sep 23, 2022
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A robbery that began in Chula Vista ended in a standoff in El Cajon early Friday morning, authorities said.

Chula Vista police responded to a reported robbery around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers say two suspects fled the scene with cash that included a tracking device.

Police used the tracker to follow the getaway car into El Cajon to the Super 8 on Magnolia Avenue. When police surrounded the motel they say a man came out and was immediately taken down.

Officers then called out to the second person to exit the room. A woman answered, refusing to come out, saying she was changing her child's diaper. That prompted a standoff for about 30 minutes.

Police say she finally came out with the baby, with a second man behind her.

The motel room was cleared by officers, and the money and tracking device was found in the parking lot a few feet away.

Both male suspects were arrested for the robbery. Police tell ABC 10News they are suspected of two other robberies that happened about a day ago.

Detectives are heading from Chula Vista to El Cajon to continue the investigation.

