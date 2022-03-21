Chula Vista Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck a car and then rolled over on a Chula Vista street early Monday morning.

The hit-and-run incident happened at around 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Broadway, according to Chula Vista Police.

Police told ABC 10News a white Kia sedan was pulling onto Broadway when an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the front of the car.

The impact caused the Jeep to lose control and roll over several times before it came to rest on its roof.

Witnesses said the SUV’s driver got out of the wreckage and then fled the scene, leaving behind a passenger.

Responding paramedics treated the passenger at the scene and then took that person to the hospital. The passenger’s condition is unknown.

The Kia’s driver was not injured.

Police discovered a box of Modelo beer and empty beer bottles inside the SUV.

A description of the SUV’s driver was not immediately available.