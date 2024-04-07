Chula Vista police investigating fatal shooting Saturday night; suspect arrested

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 36-year-old man was shot in Chula Vista Saturday night and later died at a hospital, authorities said.

Just after 11 p.m., authorities responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Center Street in Chula Vista.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body inside a parked truck, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. The victim died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

According to witness statements, the suspects fled the scene in an older white pickup truck with markings. Shortly after midnight, an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle matching the description heading westbound on H Street in Chula Vista.

Police conducted a traffic stop and detained two individuals who matched the descriptions provided by witnesses. One of them, identified as 32-year-old Christian Benavides of San Diego, was found to be in possession of a firearm, officials said.

Benavides was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on charges including murder.

The investigation remains active, and authorities urge anyone with pertinent information to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or through the P3tips mobile application.

