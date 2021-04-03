Chula Vista: Pedestrian killed, driver arrested with DUI

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) - Police arrested a driver for DUI after their car struck and killed a 38-year-old pedestrian in the South Bay, authorities said Saturday morning.

A Chula Vista Police Sergeant heard a possible traffic collision around 10 p.m. Friday in the area of 300 L Street, according to Officer Oscar Miranda.

Responding officers discovered a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on L Street and sustained severe injuries, Miranda said.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Paramedics arrived to perform life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not disclose any further details about the collision.

The driver performed sobriety tests at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Miranda said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released pending the notification of his family.



