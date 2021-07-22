Chula Vista man dies from shooting injuries, police searching for gunman

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A man hospitalized earlier this month after being shot in the neck near Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch neighborhood has died, police said Wednesday.

Osvaldo Robledo, 38, initially was expected to survive the wound, which he suffered at a home in the 1100 block of Bellena Avenue in Chula Vista about 10:15 p.m. July 8.

Robledo died July 21 due to injuries sustained from the gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the suspected shooter, 57-year-old David Flores, has since fled to Mexico.

"Robledo and Flores had a property dispute that escalated into an argument outside the residence. During the argument, Flores pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time," Lt. Dan Peak said.

Anyone who may have any information regarding Flores' location, or this incident is urged to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or CVPD at 619-691-5151.