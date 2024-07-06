Chula Vista firefighters cooking breakfast to raise funds for fire victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fire Station 5 in Chula Vista hosted its annual pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, with firefighters flipping pancakes and serving breakfast to the community.

The event, organized by the Chula Vista Firefighter Foundation, was a way for firefighters to connect with the community through food and fun.

The Foundation accepted donations at the event, and some of the proceeds will go to help Chula Vista families displaced by fires.

“It’s good to help people who have struggled with something, and it’s good to see our community giving back in more than just assisting when the emergency is happening," said one attendee Amanda Wiley.

The Chula Vista Firefighter Foundation also adopts a family for the holidays and hosts an annual Easter egg hunt.