Chula Vista Fire investigator and specially trained K-9 partner now on duty

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) - — The Chula Vista Fire Department has a new fire investigation team on duty that includes a specially trained arson dog.

Maggie Greene is a fire inspector, and her partner, K-9 Hannah, is an ignitable liquid detection dog.

"With her help and her efficiency being able to work a fire scene, we can do some really good work in a short amount of time," said Greene.

They met last year during an intensive training program for fire dogs, made possible through a scholarship from State Farm Insurance.

"She is a really hardworking. Her drive was really inspiring to me, so there was a connection there with the hard work," said Greene.

The partnership marked a major shift for Greene. She grew up weary of dogs after being bit as a child, and the thought of being so close to one was just not in the plan.

"That's something I didn't think I could do just because all my life I was always aware of dogs being around, and I always went the other way," said Greene.

Now, she and Hannah are almost inseparable. In addition to working together, Hannah also lives with Greene and her family.

When Greene accepted the job as Hannah's partner, it also made her the department's first Latina handler, a distinction she holds with pride.

"So that I can be an example to other people that could look at me and say, 'hey, you know what? If she was able to do it, I can do it too,'" said Greene.

