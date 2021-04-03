Chula Vista family confront man in alleged animal abuse viral video

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — A disturbing viral video purporting to show a violent case of animal abuse is spurring outrage in an East Chula Vista community Friday night.

A 30-second video surfaced on local social media pages showing a man allegedly striking a dog several times on a public sidewalk. Additional details described to this station give a more harrowing account of the incident that was not caught on video.

Chula Vista resident Frances Montgomery told ABC 10News that her 17-year-old daughter Sabrina captured the video in the Rancho Del Rey neighborhood around noon on Friday.

Montgomery said that her daughter and a friend saw an unleashed puppy running along the 700 block of East J Street and decided to retrieve the animal.

Within a moment, Sabrina noticed two people giving chase after the dog.

“Sabrina saw the owner catch up with the dog and was relieved, but then she realized the dog was whimpering and cowering,” said Montgomery.

Sabrina then witnessed the owner punch the dog several times and slam the dog’s head on the sidewalk, according to Montgomery.

Montgomery said Sabrina became distraught but kept the presence of mind to record the incident with her cell phone from a safe distance.

She quickly returned home to show Montgomery the video. Angry over what her daughter described happened outside their home, Montgomery, her husband, and Sabrina pursued the owner in their car.

The family caught up with the dog’s owner and confronted him. Montgomery said the owner gave an unusual response.

“Well, he's not listening,” the man said about the dog’s behavior. Montgomery said the owner wasn’t aggressive nor confrontational towards the family.

“He looked mortified he got called out,” she said.

Montgomery said her daughter, a dog owner herself since she was a toddler, was visibly shaken over the encounter.

“She doesn’t know a life without a dog,” said Montgomery.

“But I’m so proud of her, she did the right thing. As soon she saw what was happening she came to me to report what was going on.”

Montgomery said she called the Chula Vista Police Department about the incident and to share her daughter’s video but says she has yet to hear from an officer at the time of this news report. This station has reached out to CVPD about the incident and is awaiting a response.

She was able to file a report with Chula Vista animal control services.

“This dog could be hurt for all we know,” said Montgomery. “I’m hoping the neighbors step up and identify this man so the dog gets checked out and he gets the education he needs to train dogs.”

