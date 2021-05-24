Watch
Chula Vista family asking for help to find 14-year-old daughter

Alexis Mia Collins
Posted at 6:33 PM, May 23, 2021
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A South Bay family is desperate to find their 14-year-old daughter who disappeared early Friday morning.

Over the weekend, the Chula Vista family went door-to-door asking neighbors if they've seen 14-year-old Alexis Mia Collins. So far the family has no leads.

"I just want to make sure she's okay, she's safe. I fear for her safety I don't know if something happened to her," said mother Mayra Aguiluz.

Mia was staying with her father and step-mother who live in the 300 block of Pearlwood street, the family said. That's around the area of Palomar Elementary and Palomar Park.

Mia's father says she went to bed around midnight Thursday, and discovered her missing Friday morning.

Chula Vista police department is investigating.

