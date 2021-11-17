Chula Vista begins informational phone line for seniors, caregivers

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Chula Vista and 211 San Diego introduced a phone line Wednesday offering seniors and caregivers weekly updates on events and available resources in the city.

The CV Senior Connect phone line, 619-409-1932, was funded by The San Diego Foundation's Age-Friendly Communities Program. It provides automated messages about local events, programming, and information on resources for seniors.

Chula Vista entered the AARP Age-Friendly Communities network in 2016.

"CV Senior Connect serves as a one-stop-shop for our senior community to memorize one number in order to access an abundance of services and participate in our community," Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said in a statement.

"The city and our partners are excited about the opportunity to serve and engage an even larger number of seniors in the community through this informational phone line."

The hotline also includes a phone tree of resources, such as information on Project Cares, 211 San Diego, food distributions, and information on COVID-19.

"COVID-19 highlighted the digital divide faced by older adults and CV Senior Connect is an innovative approach local cities and governments can take to break down barriers to technology for older adults," said William York, president, and CEO of 211 San Diego.

"We believe this partnership will become a successful model for other cities to connect more individuals and families to services and resources in our region."