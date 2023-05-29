Watch Now
CHP: Motorcyclist killed in Chula Vista crash

Posted at 8:05 AM, May 29, 2023
CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Chula Vista, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. Sunday on the southbound San Diego Freeway at the L Street overpass where it joins Bay Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the motorcycle rider slid across lanes and was on the ground in lane No. 2.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at UC San Diego Medical Center, according to the CHP.

