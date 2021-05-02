Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Children sprayed by broken glass after Chula Vista shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
N/A
Chula Vista Police train with school security
Posted at 8:04 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 23:04:42-04

CHULA VISTA — Three children were sprayed by broken glass after bullets ripped through their parent's car in Chula Vista Saturday afternoon.

The gunfire involved two groups of people on Palomar Street, police said.

At around 12:25 p.m. , a member of one of the groups shot at the other group, and one of the stray bullets went through the family’s vehicle, police said.

The children inside were sprayed with shards of glass but were otherwise unhurt. They were treated for minor injuries.

A description of the two groups involved the shooting were not given.

The investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO LEARN MORE