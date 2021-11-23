CBP officers arrest fugitive sought for sexual assault of a minor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Cross Border Xpress Port of Entry facility arrested a 24-year-old U.S. citizen man who had an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault of a minor.

CBP officers performing their duties said Erick Tecuanhuehue tried to cross into Mexico on November 17 around 8:45 p.m.

Tecuanhuehue provided a U.S. birth certificate and a state ID to CBP officers. The agency ran his name through the law enforcement database and discovered he had an active warrant out of Sauk County, Wisconsin.

CBP officers then conducted a ten-print query utilizing the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System (IAFIS). The agency confirmed the warrant out of Sauk County Sheriff’s Office for sex assault of a minor.

Officers took Tecuanhuehue into custody, and he was booked in the San Diego County Jail to await extradition.