CBP: Incident involving border patrol, coast guard off the coast of Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — There was an incident involving California U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, as well as San Diego Fire Department firefighters and lifeguards Friday night in Imperial Beach, according to the San Diego Sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Other than the incident happening around 11:38 p.m., officials have not released further details.

The following morning, a coast guard cutter and CBP boat flashing blue lights could be seen offshore.

Vera, a resident in the Imperial Beach neighborhood, says she was enjoying her usual walk along the beach when she saw two women in the water.

"I've never seen that and I've done this walk for over a month now," said Vera.

“I seen them in the area [where] you're not supposed to cross in the water."

The resident says she crossed paths with the women before Border Patrol agents took them into custody.

"They walked by and they asked us 'why aren't we in the water?' and I said it's contaminated and they said 'Oh why don't you come to our beaches? They're a lot cleaner.'"

Officials would not say whether the women were involved in Friday night's incident. Still, it is the latest attempt of migrants illegally entering the U.S. at sea.

Last week, agents had to rescue 25 migrants stranded off the Point Loma coast.

Over the past year, Border Patrol has intercepted 312 maritime-related events and made over 16-hundred arrests off the coast of San Diego.

Officials have since ramped up operations to stop illegal crossings at sea, which can prove to be extremely dangerous and even deadly.

Stay with 10News for updates on this story.