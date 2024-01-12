Watch Now
Car veers off SR-54, lands upside down in Sweetwater River

KGTV
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jan 12, 2024
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman was forced to crawl out of her car after she crashed through a fence and plunged into a river in National City early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials said the woman was traveling on state Route 54 just after midnight when she lost control of her vehicle near Highland Avenue and plunged into the Sweetwater River.

The car landed upside down in the water, but the woman managed to get out.

CHP officers told ABC 10News the woman ran across the freeway to the parking lot of a Ross store.

Officers tested the woman for DUI, and she was then transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to the CHP, the incident is being investigated as a felony hit-and-run, but no further information was released.

