Car veers off Otay Mesa street, plows into home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car veered out of an Otay Mesa intersection and plowed into a house Monday, winding up nearly fully inside it and leaving the driver with superficial injuries, authorities reported.

The woman behind the wheel of the sedan lost control of it while trying to turn from northbound Piccard Avenue onto Palm Avenue at about 10:45 a.m., sending the vehicle careening into a residence in the 3800 block of the latter street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No one was inside the house at the time of the accident, SDFRD Battalion Chief Mark Reece told OnSceneTV.

Paramedics took the driver to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Reece said.

The crash, which severed gas and electrical lines in the home, left the residents displaced pending repairs, the battalion chief said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.