Car shot at in Otay Mesa, couple inside injured

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A car traveling on an Otay Mesa street early Friday morning was struck by gunfire, injuring a man and woman inside, San Diego Police said.

According to police, a car was in the 1100 block of Dennery Road, near Del Sol Boulevard, when two young men ran onto the street and opened fire at the vehicle.

The bullets struck the car’s windshield, with the woman in the passenger seat hit multiple times, police said.

The driver, identified as the woman’s boyfriend, was also shot, according to police. He called 911 and then drove to Sharp Chula Vista’s emergency room to get treatment for his girlfriend and himself.

ABC 10News learned the female victim was eventually transferred to Scripps Mercy Hospital for further treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

The extent of the male victim’s injuries was unknown as of 9:30 a.m.

Police did not have a description of the suspected shooters.