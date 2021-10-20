Watch
Car crash in Otay Mesa claims life of man, San Diego Police investigating

San Diego police
Posted at 12:44 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 15:44:22-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A driver was killed Wednesday in a broadside crash in Otay Mesa, authorities reported.

The man was driving in the 9400 block of Otay Mesa Road when another car slammed into his vehicle shortly after 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Sgt. Dave Yu said.

No other injuries were reported, the sergeant said.

It was unclear who was at fault for the fatal accident just east of state Route 125 and north of SR-11.

