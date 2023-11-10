Cal Fire stops spread of 60-acre brush fire in Otay Mountain area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Cal Fire stopped the spread of a brush fire that scorched 60 acres in the Otay Mountain Wilderness east of the Otay Mesa community Friday.

Cal Fire was alerted about the blaze, which was moving toward the U.S.-Mexico border, just before 11:30 a.m., Capt. Brent Pascua said. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened by the fire.

The fire's spread was stopped shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

It's unclear what caused the fire, Pascua said, noting that fires are common in the area.

"Conditions today are more favorable (today) than they have been this week," he said, referring to earlier strong winds.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO #Border36Fire [Update] Due to updated mapping total acreage has been increased to 60 acres. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 10, 2023

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO #Border36Fire [Final] Otay fire has been stopped at approximately 10 acres. No injuries reported, crews will remain at scene for mop up and patrol. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 10, 2023

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.