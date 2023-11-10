Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Cal Fire stops spread of 60-acre brush fire in Otay Mountain area

otay_fire_sky10_111023.jpg
KGTV
otay_fire_sky10_111023.jpg
Posted at 1:25 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 16:25:33-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Cal Fire stopped the spread of a brush fire that scorched 60 acres in the Otay Mountain Wilderness east of the Otay Mesa community Friday.

Cal Fire was alerted about the blaze, which was moving toward the U.S.-Mexico border, just before 11:30 a.m., Capt. Brent Pascua said. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened by the fire.

The fire's spread was stopped shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

It's unclear what caused the fire, Pascua said, noting that fires are common in the area.

"Conditions today are more favorable (today) than they have been this week," he said, referring to earlier strong winds.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Story Time Info

Click Here for Story Time Info