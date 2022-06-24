Cal Fire battles brush fire near Otay Mountain

(KGTV) — Cal Fire crews are battling a brush fire that ignited near Otay Mountain Friday afternoon.

The fire, dubbed Border 19 Fire, was reported at around 1 p.m. in a remote area off Otay Mountain Truck Trail and the Doghouse Junction, according to Cal Fire.

As of 2 p.m. the agency says the fire has scorched 15-20 acres with the potential of 200 acres. However, no structures are threatened.

No other information was available.