Cal Fire battles brush fire near Otay Mountain

(KGTV) — Cal Fire crews are battling a brush fire that ignited near Otay Mountain Friday afternoon.
The fire, dubbed Border 19 Fire, was reported at around 1 p.m. in a remote area off Otay Mountain Truck Trail and the Doghouse Junction, according to Cal Fire.
As of 2 p.m. the agency says the fire has scorched 15-20 acres with the potential of 200 acres. However, no structures are threatened.
No other information was available.
.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Otay Mountain Truck Trail/Doghouse Junction on Otay Mountain. Fire is 10+ acres, moderate spread. No structure threat. #Border19Fire pic.twitter.com/UqDoz9ZS66— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 24, 2022