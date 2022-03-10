San Diego-based CBP officer convicted of using excessive force

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who threw a driver to the ground at a crossing from Mexico into San Diego has been convicted of using unreasonable force and lying on his report.

The U.S. attorney's office says Marcos Valenzuela was convicted Wednesday for a 2019 incident at the Calexico West Port of Entry.

Prosecutors say Valenzuela pulled a driver from his car, shoved him, wrapped an arm around his chest and neck, threw him to the ground and landed on top of him. They also say Valenzuela filed a false report claiming the man was aggressive and resisted arrest.

"Today's guilty verdict demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to holding everyone accountable for their criminal actions, regardless of the position they hold,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner.

The jury deliberated for an hour and a half before finding Valenzuela guilty of two charges, Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law and Falsification of Records in a Federal Investigation.