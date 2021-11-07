Watch
Border crossings brace for long lines when travel ban lifts Monday

CBP closing lanes in San Ysidro, Otay Mesa
Posted at 3:58 PM, Nov 07, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Communities on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border are preparing for heavy traffic and long waits on Monday.

That's when the U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel after almost 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions.

Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has largely been restricted workers whose jobs are deemed essential.

New rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason.

Border authorities are urging travelers to have their travel and vaccine documents readily available for inspection in anticipation of longer-than-usual wait times at ports of entry.

