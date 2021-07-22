Watch
Bomb Squad at National City retirement community forces hundreds to evacuate

KGTV
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 19:05:50-04

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Hundreds of residents were forced to leave their homes in a National City retirement community while a bomb squad searched for signs of an explosive Thursday afternoon, police said.

National City firefighters were called around 11: 30 a.m. after a report of a possible explosion at Paradise Village Retirement Community on 4th Street.

According to a fire department spokesperson, emergency crews found smoke, but no fire, on the second floor of one of the facility's buildings. San Diego Sheriff's Bomb Arson Squad, hazmat, San Diego fire department, National City fire department, and National city police all assisted in the sweep of the facility.

About 400 hundred people were forced to evacuate as a precaution while authorities tried to determine what caused the smoke.

As of 3:30 p.m., no explosives were found, and there were no initial reports of injuries.

Authorities said they took one man, who may have been having a mental health episode, into custody for questioning.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

