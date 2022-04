SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the Tijuana River in San Ysidro late Tuesday night.

Police were called to an area near the Hollister Bridge, at Hollister Street and Sunset Avenue, after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person in the water just before midnight.

Officers worked with Border Patrol agents and fire crews to pull the body from the water.

There is no word on the person’s cause of death.