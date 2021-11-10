Watch
Autopsy: COVID-19 caused death of jail inmate in the South Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A jail inmate who fell ill last month at George Bailey Detention Facility and died in a hospital this week succumbed to COVID- 19, authorities reported Tuesday.

Richard Frederick Eshbach, 58, was hospitalized Oct. 19, and his condition deteriorated severely over the ensuing weeks until his death Monday, according to sheriff's officials.

An autopsy determined that complications of coronavirus infection caused Eshbach's death, with cirrhosis of the liver and pulmonary emphysema as contributing factors, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Eshbach, an Oceanside resident, had been in custody at the Otay Mesa jail since Sept. 17, when he was arrested on suspicion of stalking and violating court orders.

