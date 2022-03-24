Watch
Three people hurt after falling from top of border wall in Otay Mesa

Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 21:15:03-04

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — At least three people were hurt after they reportedly climbed a border wall in the Otay Mesa area and then fell from the top.

The San Diego fire Department said emergency crews were dispatched Wednesday to an area near Cactus Road and Calle de Linea just before 4:30 p.m. in response to an injury report.

After being rescued, two of the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. The third victim was being treated at the scene.

No other details on the incident were released.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

