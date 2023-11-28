1 dead after hit-and-run on I-5 in Chula Vista leads to pile-up

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in the Chula Vista area Monday night led to a multi-vehicle wreck and left one person dead.

Just after 10:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol received reports of a car stalled in the middle lanes of southbound I-5 near Palomar Street that was then hit by other passing motorists.

Before CHP officers and other emergency responders arrived at the scene, at least six other vehicles were involved in a pile-up in which one of the cars was cut in half.

ABC 10News learned one person was ejected from their vehicle and died at the scene; there was no immediate word on other injuries.

All southbound I-5 lanes in the immediate area were closed for several hours and a Sig Alert was issued.

The CHP is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.