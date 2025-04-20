Armed man shot and killed by Chula Vista police during SWAT standoff

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 56-year-old man was shot to death by Chula Vista police today in connection with a family disturbance.

At 5:41 a.m. Saturday, police were informed of "a family disturbance involving a firearm in their residence" in the 1400 block of Country Vistas Lane, according to a news release from the San Diego Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found "several family members hiding outside the house," and "determined the suspect was at the location and had access to multiple firearms," according to SDPD.

Chula Vista officers called for other resources, including a drone and an armored vehicle. As they stood in front of the home, a man exited it with his hands in his pockets, and was told to put them in the air, according to the statement.

The man took his hands from his pockets and dropped a firearm on the steps leading up to the residence, police said.

Officers directed him to walk away from the firearm, "but he instead sat down and put the handgun on his lap," even though officers kept asking him to put his hands up, the statement said.

For several minutes, CVPD continued directing the man to put his hands up while the gun remained in his lap. Although police warned him that they would fire a beanbag round if he continued disobeying the command, he refused to comply, SDPD said.

Officers then fired a beanbag round, which struck the man and caused him to fall, while the gun on his lap fell on the ground, SDPD said. Police continued giving commands to the man, who "ultimately picked the gun up and pointed it in the direction of the officers as he began to sit up from the ground," police said.

Three officers then fired their department rifles at the man, hitting him as he sat on the steps. The officers rendered medical aid to the man — who had multiple gunshot wounds — until paramedics arrived, according to police. Authorities found one handgun next to the man and a second handgun in his waistband.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement. Police said the man's name will be withheld pending additional family notifications.

According to officials, the three officers who fired their weapons "have been employed by the Chula Vista Police Department for approximately 11 years, seven years and five years." The officers wore body cameras that were activated during the encounter with the suspect.

"The entirety of the incident was also recorded on Chula Vista Police Department's drone equipment,'' according to SDPD.

San Diego Police Department homicide detectives were called to investigate the shooting, police said. The department will investigate the officers' discharge of their firearm while the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Attorney's Office will serve as monitors.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531 2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.