Activists march in Chula Vista for the reopening of Friendship Park

Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 13, 2023
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Carrying a six foot tall cardboard heart, members of the Friends of Friendship Park didn’t get the answer they were looking for, when they knocked on the door of Border Patrol Headquarters in Chula Vista.

Monday morning they brought the heart and handmade Valentines form kids living in Mexico, hoping leadership within the U.S. Customers and Border Patrol will have a heart and reopen Friendship Park.

This comes after a January announcement was made by that office saying they will move forward with plans to replace most of the 18 foot walks near the US Mexico border, and part of the wall will be lowered.

The plan was originally put on hold so CBP could get more community feedback.

CBP put a statement saying, once construction is completed access to the park will be coordinated through a specific gate during designated periods of time once it’s “operationally safe to do so.”

But protestors say that’s not enough.

Pedro Rios, Director of American Friends Service Committee says, “We know that Border Patrol will use any justification as they have had already to continue to deny access to the enforcement zone.”

