5 arrested after Border Patrol agent assaulted at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Border Patrol agent suffered facial and arm injuries during an attack while responding to a human smuggling incident on Saturday two miles east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to a news release.

On August 28, about 12 to 15 suspects were spotted by the agent between the primary and secondary border stretches around 3 a.m. As the lone agent attempted to recover the makeshift ladder used by the group, a group member grabbed the ladder, and a struggle ensued, USBP said.

During the struggle, the suspect thrust a large object believed to be a two-by-four board through a slot in the barrier and struck the agent with it before running away. Backup agents quickly arrived and transported the injured agent to a local hospital for treatment of a cut to her face and bruises to her arms.

“Assaults against our agents will never be tolerated and as witnessed by this operation, we will always leverage our resources and strong binational partnerships to bring the perpetrators and their criminal associates to justice regardless of where they hide," said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.

Five people suspected of involvement were arrested, including one U.S. Citizen and four Mexican nationals. They were taken into custody Wednesday during a bi-national raid, USBP said.

During the raid, authorities seized ammunition, fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, vehicles, and a cache of makeshift ladders.

“I commend our agents and Mexico law enforcement partners on these arrests and seizures, said Heitke.