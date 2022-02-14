3 men killed in Chula Vista car crash identified

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Three men who died in a single-vehicle crash in Chula Vista over the weekend were officially identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner said the three men were in a Nissan Sentra traveling westbound in the 500 block of East H Street when, for reasons unclear, the vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree on a median just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The three men killed in the wreck were:

Marcellous D. Cisneros, 27

Rashad Claybion Wallace, 27

Ronnie Jacobs, 26

Cisneros was the driver, according to the ME’s Office. Emergency responders arrived to find him pinned inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the ME’s Office confirmed.

Passengers Wallace and Jacobs were both transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where they died from their injuries.

A fourth passenger remains hospitalized in critical condition, Chula Vista Police said.

According to police, two dogs in the vehicle at the time of the crash were also killed.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-409-5833.