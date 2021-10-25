3 hospitalized after car crashes into boat on I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Three people were hospitalized after the car they were in struck a boat that fell from a trailer on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista early Monday morning.

The collision happened on southbound I-5 near J Street at around 12:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a 30-foot-long boat somehow fell off the trailer that was hauling it, but the trailer continued traveling south.

A Mercedes-Benz in the fast lane struck the abandoned vessel and then skidded about a quarter mile before coming to a stop.

The driver was able to get out of the wrecked car, but responding firefighters had to cut the roof of the vehicle to get to two passengers that were trapped inside.

ABC 10News learned the two passengers suffered major injuries; all three occupants were taken to the hospital.

The CHP is still searching for the trailer that was hauling the boat.