3 drivers arrested during DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Three people were arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Chula Vista Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The checkpoint was conducted in the 600 block of Palomar Street from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

During that time, one driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A second was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug and a third was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

Of the 2,626 drivers who traveled through the checkpoint, 1329 were screened, eight drivers underwent sobriety tests, 12 cars were impounded and 40 drivers who were unlicensed or driving with a suspended license were cited.

Police said a total of 58 citations were issued. The next checkpoint will be held in May.

